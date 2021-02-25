Indiana Teachers Frustrated With Wait for COVID-19 Vaccine

Some educators in the Hoosier State are becoming increasingly frustrated with not knowing when they'll be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana teachers are getting more frustrated - not knowing when they can get in line to be vaccinated.... all of indiana's neighboring states have opened up vaccine eligibility to educators - leaving hoosier teachers feeling left behind.... michigan started vaccinating teachers at the same time as those 65 and older - which is in line with c-d-c guidance.... "i'm not sure ie heard an argument for that difference.

What makes indiana special in that case?"

The health department says - a limited vaccine supply forces a choice - on how to distribute that....