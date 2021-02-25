All first responders now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi’s vaccine distribution rollout continues as teachers and all first responders are next in line to get the shot.

Recovered.- - mississippi's vaccine - distribution rollout- continues as teachers and all - first responders are- next in line to get the shot.

- for first responders who have - continued their work on - the front lines, throughout the- pandemic, the vaccine could - prove to be a game changer.

- biloxi fire chief joe boney say- access to the vaccine is a- - - relief for firefighters in his- department.

- like many other front line- workers and first - responders, chief boney says- several - members of his departemnt have- lived in campers or away from - home, at times, out of fear of- exposing loved ones to the- virus.- - "it's a big thing.

These guys - work.

We don't- have the ability to tell someon- no we're not coming to help you- if they call us so we - - - have to be available.

We're - still taking the steps to - protect ourselves and the - - - - public, but boy it's a great- piece of mind to know that we'r- not carrying it to our- customers or our families."

- chief boney says about 50 - percent of the biloxi fire- department has- requested