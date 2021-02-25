Trump supporters want to 'blow up' Capitol - police chief

Acting Chief of the Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman said on Thursday that Donald Trump supporters who launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol last month have indicated they want to "blow up" the building and kill members of Congress when President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address to Congress.
