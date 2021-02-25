Hot Water Turns Into Ice Crystals As Man Throws It In Air

This man wanted to perform an experiment in the cold weather.
He attempted to turn hot water into ice crystals.
The man took a pot of hot water and threw it above his head and, watched as the droplets of water changed into snowy dust.
Twitter user 'matt_treiber,' is throwing boiling water in the air at -16F / -27C, when it immediately turns into ice crystals in..