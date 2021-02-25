Live Local: Biloxi Tricentennial Mosaic

Lace up your shoes and take a stroll with News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf in today’s edition of Live Locals, a series you can catch here on News 25 on Thursdays.

- - - "when you look at this you can- see the entire- 300 years of biloxi history in- one great picture."

- the mosaic at 136 g.e.

Ohr- street is tribute to biloxi's - tricentennial celebration in- 1999.

For the city's- celebration locals submitted- ideas for the mosaic and local- artist elizabeth veglia, piecin- together biloxi's rich history.- "starting with the native - americans in the beginning and- as you down it's kinda- like a timeline and you and the- you see the boast coming here - - - - with d'iberville and bienville.- you can see a variety of- landmarks and events- documented within the mosaic- - like the mississippi gulf - coast coliseum.

The blessing of- the fleet, biloxi lighthouse an- plenty more.- "then it goes on and on and at- the very end you see a tribute- to apollo 13 one of our - natve sons fred hayes was - - - - actually one of the astronauts.- the mosaic hugs a wall at 136 - g.e.

Ohr street, a street named- after the "mad potter of biloxi- an artist that had a vision - ahead of his times..- "it wasn't always ge ohr street- it was originally delauney st.- but interestly enough - that was one- of the places that george ohr - had his pottery shop."- a now empty field besides the - mosaic in front of biloxi city- hall, once was the grounds for- the biloxi library and george - ohr - museum.

Although it was - destroyed during katrina.

- while the pottery shop, library- and museum are- gone, g e oh steet takes you to- a piece with 300 years of - histry set in stone.

.- live local is made possible - through the support of the- biloxi library system.- in biloxi, lorraine weiskopf, - news