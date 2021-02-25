Easy Lenten Meal You Can Make At Home

3 during went, are looking for some different options, maybe in the seafood area for those no meat days.

You know where you looking for something of meat replacement so lot of times the seafood that we choose might be fried or boiled in those air.

Okay for occasional, but you know, there's a few ways that you can actually cook seafood where you have the taste the flavor.

And but still have the health benefits of the seafood and so that's how we're gonna talk about.

So one.

What one thing we need to know is when do we know that our fish is done because we don't want to overcook our seafood.

And so when fish is flaky and cooked an internal temperature of 145 degrees, that's how you know it's done that, so i'm gonna be cooking today is some fish.

And one of my favorite things to get is to get some frozen fish because the clock's not ticking automatically when you bring it home, so if you bring it if you buy frozen fish, you put it in the freezer.

And then when you're ready, then you can cook it.

Another thing, too, is to make sure that that whenever you cooking like your shellfish that you cook it to the appropriate color, so like when you're cooking your shrimp you wanted to get to that nice pink color.

Um but steaming is a great.

Cooking method for a lot of lot of things.

And if you're just kind of steam it like that with the lid on and a grilling if you marinate your seafood grilling is a great cooking method as well.

And then today we're gonna pan sear.

And so i have this fish and i'm gonna go ahead and start this in the pan, and what we're gonna do is i'm just gonna put a little bit of olive oil a little bit of salt and pepper on my fish, and i'm just gonna cook it, and then we're gonna make a sauce.

To go along with it and some 3 3 3