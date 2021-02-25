Investigation in Ilion

Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica says two members of the Ilion Fire Department are under investigation in relation to a complaint filed by a former employee.

The investigation, conducted by ilion police, started in the fall.

A statement, obtained by newschannel two from mayor brian lamica... says changes have been made to the command structure of the department.

Tote board is united in its position that a comprehensive review and investigation of the operation of the fire department is required.

Such an inquiry by the board is necessary to protect the village from potential legal liability and ensure its compliance with applicable law, rule and regulation."

There is no fire chief right now.

The mayor tells newschannel two three deputy chiefs are in charge of the department.

