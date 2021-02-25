Hasbro Announces Mr. Potato Head Will Now Be Gender Neutral

On Feb.

25, the toy manufacturer announced that the iconic spud will now be known simply as Potato Head.

Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion, Hasbro, via statement.

The company is also launching a "Create Your Potato Head Family" kit.

The announcement was immediately met with backlash.

Hasbro took to Twitter to say that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head aren't going anywhere.

So while the parts for Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will remain intact, the "Potato Head" brand name will be on the boxes.

Mr. Potato Head was invented by George Lerner in 1949.

Hasbro bought the brand and began manufacturing and distributing the toy kit in 1952.

Consumers had to supply their own potatoes until 1964, at which point Hasbro decided to include a plastic potato