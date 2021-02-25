Jamie Spears' Lawyer Claims Father 'Saved' Britney Spears' Life
The "Free Britney" movement continues to gain strength with Britney Spears gathering ally after ally to her cause.

However, the world heard from Jamie Spears' lawyer who came to his defense during an interview with "Good Morning America".