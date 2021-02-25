The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 on Hulu - Official New Teaser

Check out the official new teaser trailer for the Hulu dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, based on the Margaret Atwood novel by the same name.

It stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.

T.

Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Release Date: April 28, 2021 on Hulu After you watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 let us know your review.

