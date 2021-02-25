MercyOne North Iowa Wait List For Vaccine

CG Public Health and mercy one North Iowa are working together to make sure residents know when it's their turn to get the vaccine.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto, joins us live in rochester to explain that plan.

mercy one north iowa has started a covid

19 vaccine interest list.

You can sign up and be notified when it's your turn vaccine will be provided by mercy one north iowa.

I spoke with brittany erickson with mercy one north iowa.

She wants to emphasize the sign up list does not guarantee an appointment for a shot.

The list is on a first come first serve basis within the vaccination tiers.

Erickson also told me the list is available to anyone ?

"a 40 year old who doesn't have a specific occupation that qualifies right now. Can be put on the list

Can be put on the list ?

it just means we won't call that person until that tier or group qualifies based on the state guidance."

Erickson also tells me people from other iowa counties have been trying to get on their waitlist.

The state of iowa has no restrictions on people signing up outside of the county where they live.

Thanks sam.

Iowa is currently prioritizing those 65 and older for vaccinations.

Mercy one north iowa is urging people to keep trying to get a vaccine appointment wherever they can.

