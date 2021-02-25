Iowa Vaccine rollout timeline

Getting shots for everyone

As of yesterday, healthcare workers were able to clear out the backlog of vaccines caused by recent winter weather she also laid out the state's plan for vaccine distribution in the next few months.

Among those included in the next phase targets people with disabilities.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto spoke with one north iowa organization ?

"* tht will be directly impacted.

"* 43 north iowa is a nn profit that helps people with disabilities find a job and a place to live.

I spoke with john derryberry ?

"* executive director at 43 north iowa ?

"* and he tells me ?

"* a number of those they serve have been isolated over the last year ?

"*severely impacting their mental health.

The vaccine will give them an opportunity for a little more normalcy in their lives.

He also tells me their facility has worked closely with c?

"* g public health "them being vaccinated allows them to have peace of mind to re?

"* engage in their communit.

And that's what we always want.

Community integration for people with disabilities.

We don't want them to be left out."

Derryberry also praises the social workers who have been working hard to make life better for the disabled during the pandemic.

The next phase of vaccinations will include workers in food processing and agricultural production.