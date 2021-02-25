nys wedding guidance

I'm jason powles.... new state guidance has turned wedding planning into a science experiment, forcing brides & grooms to dodge pathogens as they plan the"specc for the venue, either, as they take on thousands of dollars in expenses to ensure a .....virus- free wedding.

Here's newschannel 2's joleen ferris.

When ryan popped the question to alissa, they couldn't have possibly known the odyssey that lie ahead....before the marriage even began.

Planning a wedding amidst a global pandemic meant they'd end up canceling their august 2020 wedding.

They're going to give it another go, this june .

None 22:48 "we are happy that the guidelines are moving in the direction that they are now" but some of the guidance, for example, that which dictates dancing....is almost surreal.

You cn onldancen family or immediate party, in your dance zone, 6 feet from other dance zones, while masked.

1:40 "instantly i think of my 20-year-old server who's gonna have to walk up to three drunk guys stepping outside their square and tell them to get back in line" 20:29 "the dancing guidelines i feel would be a little tough to enforce, for the venue or for us and then the testing guidelines, they were a little bit ambiguous.

They didn't really say who the testing burden fell on, if that was on us or the venue themselves andid negative ahead of time,hare thed the testing guidelinesll being held?"

Alissa raises many good questions.

Some of the answers will be very costly for wedding venues ke david anthony's, in vernon, where he could have up to 2000 guests per weekend in his multiple venues....and 100 employees who need to be tested 4:20 "now i have to pay to have every server tested every two weeks.

For us, 100 employees every two weeks, we're looking at $8000 a month.

How long does this go on?

That's a mortgage" so while weddings are allowed, they're not going to be easy to executive.

Alissa is just happy to finally be making it official, with a 150 person maximum that was within what she had planned, anyway 23:13 "we're happy, we're optimistic for the day and we're looking forward to finally getting married" and david anthony is looking forward to a busier 2022 12:13 "we're probably double the pace of normal.

That's a great sign.

That tells me the public thinks 2022 this is over with" jf, nc2.

