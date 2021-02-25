Assisted Living allowing visitors

Face to face contact once again

Vaccine distribution covid?

"*19 caused many assisted living facilities to implement strict guidelines including no visitors.

But today that has changed.

Homestead of mason city opened their doors for in?

"* person visits.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal spoke to one family that was reunited.

During the pandemic folks would typically visit with their family through a glass window this but today that barrier was removed.

When resident mary shipman encountered her daughter marianne white she couldn't believe the interaction was actually happening.

Today this mother and daughter were reunited after being seperated for roughly a year.

"i don't think she realized why i was here.

Her first words to me were how did you get in here?"

Haha " i don't know either.

She said how did you get in here and i said homestead opened up today."

Their encounter was then welcomes by hugs and kisses.

The two then spent the next couple of hours looking at pictures of family and catching up.

This encounter brought tear of joy to staff members such as susan wiley.

"we are fortunate in cerro gordo for mason city that our rates have been lower recently so thats why.

Previously it was really dangerous because of the germs and the virus and they are invisible germs so you don't know who would bring covid ?

"*9 to a resident."

Shipman says she was very fourtunate to be surround by wonderful staff that kept her company and safe while she could not visit with her wiley says they are allowing visitors once a week and there isn't a set time limit for the visit.

Staff are still able to set up zoom, facetime, skype interviews with loves ones that that can't meet in person.