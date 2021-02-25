Macon-Bibb district attorney’s office disposes of 63 cases since January

41nbc news at six good evening.

District attorney anita howard announced that 63 cases have been resolved since january 15th.

D-a howard says she asked her leadership team to pull a list of people incarcerated at the bibb county l-e-c on january 15th.

At that time there were 794 people on that list.

Some of the cases resolved date back to 2017.

D-a howard says the pandemic caused the wheels of justice to stop and that her office is working to make sure cases move at the best possible rate.

"we look at each individual case, the set of circumstances of the case, what's going on c1 3 b13 with the defendant, as well as contacting the victims and we are doing the work."

Most of the resolved cases are non violent offenders.

Some have plead guilty, received bond, or they've referred to a mental health facility.

The d-a's office still