Amtrak service on track to return to the Coast in 2022

- amtrak is set to make a come- back on the mississipi gulf - coast in- 2022.

- with the passnger train - returning that means cities - along the coast will see a boos- in tourism and more money - brought into the area .

- news 25 janae jordan spoke with- city officials in biloxi- and pascagoula about the impact- of amtrak.- - nats" train sound" next year amtrak will run from- mobile to new orleans making- stops in pascagoula, biloxi,- gulfport, and bay st.

Louis.- with these station stops it wil- bring a lot of people to the- area.

- biloxi mayor fofo gilich tells- - - news 25, he is looking forward- to it.- fofo gilich - mayor of biloxi - "this is certainly going to ope a door for tourism and another- way to get to our coast - - - - and to biloxi , to the tourism,- and to those opportunities we - are going to have here- over the course of time" the daily passenger rail servic- will feature two- business friendly road trips- each morning and- evening.- the stops will allow people to- get off, stay, and learn more - about the mississippi gulf- coast.- rebecca davis, executive- director of main street - pascagoula says this is going t- help the downtown area.

- rebecca davis- executive- director of main street - pascagoula- "with amtrak coming and stoppin their going to get a chance to- see whats going on- - - in downtown and we have - restaurants that have reinvente- themselves and- brought downtown living into- pascagoula where we did not hav- - - - it before" passenger trains las served the coastal region befor- hurricane katrina badly damaged- tracks and other- railroad infrastructure in 2005- fofo gilich - mayor of biloxi - - - "there was a train connection between new orleans and on the- coast for a number- of years.

The hurricanes have - changed alot of that i think it- been 15 years - since regular service has been- available so we are excited - about that connection" - - - janae jordan- news 25 - "with amtrak announcing will start back rolling in 2022.

- pascagoula is - - - - refurbishing and renovating thi- once thriving train depot" rebecca davis- executive- director of main street - pascagoula- 'this part right here will be - reconstructed" the exact date for the first- - - - passenger train next year has - not been set.

- janae jordan news