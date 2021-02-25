CVS administering the coronavirus vaccine

CVS Offering COVID-19 In 17 States
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Beginning on Thursday, CVS in 17 states will receive 570,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting today - there's another place to get covid-19 vaccines in alabama.
9 c-v-s locations across the state are administering the shot.
And in north alabama - appointments in moulton filled up just a few hours after becoming available.
Waay-31's bridget divers is live after speaking with some of the people who got the vaccine today.
Bridget?
CBS4's Hank Tester reports on the shift in health care.