HUD awards $35 million to public housing in Indiana; Nearly $5 million coming to the Wabash Valley

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded over $2.7 billion across America for public housing authorities.

A jolt of funding is making its way to public housing authorities in the Wabash Valley.

35 million dollars is coming to indiana for public housing.

40 public housing authorities will benefit from it.

The u-s department of housing and urban development is awarding the money.

Nearly 5 million dollars is making its way to the wabash valley.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with one wabash valley public housing authority today.

He joins us now live in our newsroom with more on how this money will help.

This money is to build...renovate...or modernize public housing in communities across the state of indiana.

I spoke with toni anderson at sullivan housing authority this afternoon.

She told me how helpful this funding is.

[take pkg incue: you'll see on your screen outcue: **bite** without this money duration:1:11] pk} you'll see on your screen the eight public housing authorities in the wabash valley that will benefit from this funding.

From this funding.

Terre haute received the most funding with over 2 million dollars.

Sullivan housing authority netted just over half a million dollars this year.

Executive director at sullivan housing authority toni anderson says... this funding is determined in part by how well kept city's public housing units are.

She says sullivan is fortunate.... and that not all cities are lucky enough to receive these beneficial funds.

"we've been really lucky here that our properties have always been well maintained and that we are able to keep them that way."

Anderson tells me the money will be used at 4 public housing sites in sullivan.

Sunrise towers..

Parkview terrace..

Court plaza... and sullivan manor...which is family housing.

She says the funding will go towards roof replacements... and repairing sidewalks, patios, and parking lots... they also have other projects in the works that this funding will help immensely.

"we are very lucky that we have housing to help those in need here in sullivan and that congress has, the last two or three years, been a little more generous in their funding.

We wouldn't be able to do it without this money."

In total... hud awarded 2 point 7 billion dollars across the united states this go around.

All to help preserve and improve public housing.

Reporting live in the newsroom ' i'm dominic miranda news 10