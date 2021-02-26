Mystic Moon Festival taking place at Beauvoir this weekend

Enjoy a weekend of magical poodles and fortune tellers as the inaugural Mystic Moon Festival takes place at Beauvoir this weekend.

In vancleave.- - enjoy a weekend of magical- poodles and fortune tellers.- the inaugural mystic moon - festival at the beauvoir is thi- saturday and sunday.- it's fun for the entire family.- for 12 dollars admission enjoy - tour of the house, museum,- library and gounds at the - beauvoir.

- dress up!

Cosplay is encouraged- and the beauvior- plans to see plenty of little - fairies dancing, playing and- eating at the mysic moon- festival.

- expect to see 20 vendors, live- music, artists, entertainment - and magic will be performed.- - ken myers, deejeania jackson- emerald - coast productiuon festival :- "we will have the old fashioned cani games like the dime toss - and the ring toss and we- will have vendors, we will have- live music, lane performers - dressed up as all - - - kinds of creatures of the day - and night and we'll have i thin- a fairy or two that's - going to be out here."

- - - entry will be 10 dollars instea- of 12 for guests who wear a - mask, - social distancing