Artist uses 60K coins to create Lord Rama's structure in Bengaluru

A giant structure of Lord Rama has been created by an organisation in Bengaluru.

Rashtra Dharma trust has placed a structure of the Almighty near Lalbagh West Gate in Bengaluru city.

They have used total 60,000 coins of Re 1 and Rs 5 to create this masterpiece.

60,000 coins worth the value of around Rs 2 Lakh has been used while creating the structure of Lord Rama.