Crawfish Festival ticket sales underway

You can count on crawfish and three days of live entertainment as the show goes on for this year’s annual Crawfish Music Festival at the Coast Coliseum.

- - matt mcdonnell, executive - director, - coast coliseum: "the number of- tickets we were able to sale- just in the first two hours - was phenomenal.

I'm highly- encouraged that it will be- successful, although it - - - - will be a lmited capacity - crawfish music festival.

The- name of the game for- us one-just being able to do th- event is very important, not- just from a financial - standpoint, but to give people - sense of normalcy again that- - - - there are some events coming- back that they missed in 2020."- the 28th annual crawfish music- festival is set to take place - april - 14th through 18th at the coast- coliseum in biloxi.

- riley green, frank foster and - blackberry smoke are just - some of the live entertainment- on tap.

- you can purchase your tickets a- ticket master.com or- the coliseum box office in- biloxi.