Crawfish Festival ticket sales underway

- you can count on crawfish and - yes, three days of live - entertainment, as the show goes- on for this year's annual - crawfish music festival at the- coast coliseum.
- and from the pace of ticket - sales to the crawfish music - festival, it looks like people- are ready to get out and- safely- enjoy fresh air, good food &- entertainment and coast - traditions.
- ticket sales got underway this- morning and will continue until- they are sold out.- of course, there are safety - guidelines and modifications in- place at this year's festival,- such as limited reserved seatin- that must be purchased in pods- of 2 or 4 seats for - concerts.
- - matt mcdonnell, executive - director, - coast coliseum: "the number of- tickets we were able to sale- just in the first two hours - was phenomenal.
I'm highly- encouraged that it will be- successful, although it - - - - will be a lmited capacity - crawfish music festival.
The- name of the game for- us one-just being able to do th- event is very important, not- just from a financial - standpoint, but to give people - sense of normalcy again that- - - - there are some events coming- back that they missed in 2020."- the 28th annual crawfish music- festival is set to take place - april - 14th through 18th at the coast- coliseum in biloxi.
- riley green, frank foster and - blackberry smoke are just - some of the live entertainment- on tap.
- you can purchase your tickets a- ticket master.com or- the coliseum box office in- biloxi.