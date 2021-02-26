Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance is opening an office in Terre Haute

An old tire shop is being renovated to become an insurance agency.

An old tire shop is being renovated to become an insurance agency!

"indiana farm bureau insurance" will open an office on 4th and walnut in terre haute.

The agency told news 10 it will be the perfect location.

The company is moving to independent agencies.

The owner of the new office is the first female signed up to own her own branch.

She says she's grateful farm bureau believes in what she can do.

"i'm anxious and excited about getting out and getting this going, and bringing in new clients..

And new businesses."

The owner is looking to have a soft