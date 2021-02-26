Shola Shoretire becomes youngest Man Utd player in Europe as they safely advance

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference following his side’s draw with Real Sociedad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men secured safe passage to the Europa League last-16 against Real Sociedad as 17-year-old Shola Shoretire became the youngest ever player to represent Manchester United in a European match.This round of 32 tie was all but settled when the Red Devils scored four away goals without reply in Turin last week, yet the Norwegian still named a surprisingly strong side for the return fixture.