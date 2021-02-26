Nursing Students Graduate

Nursing students across North Alabama, and all over the country, are getting a crash course on caring for people in this pandemic.

Waay 31's grace campbell talked with one u-a-h student about caring for and vaccinating patients while still taking his classes.

Ryan jones is graduating from u-a-h in may.

He told me his passion for healthcare is fueled by taking care of covid patients, and then helping to stop the spread by giving the vaccine to people.

Pkg: ryan jones, nursing student: 7 sec: "i get to be part of the solution that is a global pandemic.

Even though it's a very small piece, it still is a piece of the solution.

Jones says being a nursing student during the pandemic has shown him just how important nurses are.

Ryan jones, nursing student: 9 sec: "people need good nurses right now.

They need them.

Family members need good nurses that can communicate what's happening well, like, empathetically.

He volunteers to give the covid vaccine at the morgan county health department.

He said one of the first times he volunteered, a woman started crying to him after she got her first dose because she was so thankful.

Ryan jones, nursing student: 16 sec: "it's such an emotional moment for her because she knows it's getting better, but it's also an emotional moment for me because i get to do that for her...but because of the situation we're in, and because of all the ugliness that's been behind us and we're seeing the light, that's such a comforting thing."

In less than a year, jones has experienced his clinicals being