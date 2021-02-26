Ten year old addison barnett is navigating life through a pandemic with cystic fibrosis.

Adding an additional burden on the girl and her family.

News 10's hannah follman has more on her story and how she's stayed postive despite it all..... addison is a young, enthusiastic girl.

Unlike some of her peers, she cannot see her friends and family due the pandemic.

However, she has learned how to enjoy the important things in life while battling cystic fibrosis.

At four years old, addison barnett found out she had cystic fibrosis.

"i developed a really bad cough and the doctors did a bunch of tests.

And then when we got all of those tests back - i have cystic fibrosis."

According to the cystic fibrosis foundation... addison is one foundation... addison is one of over 30,000 people in the nation who have the disease.

The foundation describes cystic fibrosis as a genetic disease.

It causes life-long problems for the lungs and the digestive system.

This means people living with c-f get sick more easily.

And as the pandemic continues, those with the disease may have a higher risk for severe illness from covid-19.

Because of this, addison has been stuck at home with very limited contact with people.

"i have to be secluded from family and i can't see my friends."

Addison has transitioned to online school through the indiana gateway digital academy.

Although it's been tough not to see her friends, she continues to have a positive attitude and enjoys spending time with her family.

"more time with mommy definitely (laughs)" when addision grows up she wants to be a pediatrican so she can help others, like herself, continue the fight to find a cure for fight to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Addison is enjoying spending time with her family and her american girl dolls!

She hopes to go back to in- person classes with her friends in the near future.

Weather adlib weather