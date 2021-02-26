Good Word: several at-a-boys

In today's Good Word, Chip Chapman shares congratulations for several people in our area.

These are going out to folks who make our lives better right here in the tennessee valley will start down in northwest georgia where the united way campaign has reached therefore million-dollar goal despite the pandemic.

Congratulations to the cochairs of this chuck and judy mcclurg, chuck and judy are the one show with the child heads in this picture, chuck judy congratulations now will show you our regional winners in the food city volunteer program james ledford is a fuel coordinator in cleveland.

James spends over 200 hours a year talking to school kids about th dangers of drunk driving.

He also holds an annual golf tournament for scholarships.

He does this in honor of his son who was tragically killed by a drunk driver.

Now we have david harris.

David works at the 23rd st.

Food city in chattanooga and he volunteers by coaching junior varsity basketball at the rossville recreation center as well as little league football and finally we wrapped things u with congratulations to jennife cornett.

Jennifer is a teacher at lee university.

She just what a faculty award for showing the most part for her students.

Jennifer teaches math to buddin teachers, and she also supports her students by attending their sporting choir and other studen related activities on behalf of all of us it is 12 now we thank each and everyone of you for everything you were doing for our if you know some good news that we need to pass a law, please let us know about it.

