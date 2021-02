The Underground Railroad Trailer

From Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, "The Underground Railroad" chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil.

All episodes streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 14.