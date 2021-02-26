Butte County continues Covid-19 vaccine distribution efforts

Butte County Public Health officials continue making progress in the efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Here at home -- butte county is making major progress in getting out it's allocated doses..

Healthcare workers..

People over 65..

Many of them now fully vaccinated.

But what about other at-risk community members?

New at 5 - action news now reporter krisitan lopez shows us who's next.

Kristian: some relief tongiht for another group of childcare workers!

Butte county public health is now sending them invites for vaccine signup.

And after that group gets their shot..

Next up food and agriculture workers.

This will complete phase 1b of tier 1.

Kristian: looking at the most recent numbers right now.

The number of allocated doses in butte county is 78,995, total administered is 47,793 and people who have completed the course is 15, 413 that is up 5,000 from last week.

Lisa almaguer/communications manager: "if you work in a sector prioritized by the state, you receive a private inviation from public health this is different than an age based community vaccination clinic.

What is left in tier 1 is the agriculture and food sector and we are reviewing these sectors now and we are estimating there are currently 8-10,000 to be vaccinated in this group.

" public health says -- as of right now everyone who is 65 and older who has signed up to receive an email from about when their turn will be -- should have gotten one.

Kristian: anyone who believes they have been missed can go on butte county's covid 19 vaccination portal and click on this "you missed me" link.

Reporting in the studio kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Butte county public health officials say they expect to have more*firs* dose clinics available the week of march 8th.

They will post these on the covid 19 portal.

