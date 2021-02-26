Punky Brewster - Clip - Punky Meets Her Mini-Me, Izzy

Punky Brewster - Clip - Punky Meets Her Mini-Me, Izzy Punky Brewster is back as a new Peacock original series!

Punky meets Izzy, a little girl not so different from her younger self, who is stirring up trouble for Cherie, who is trying to find her a foster family.

Synopsis: Soleil Moon Frye reprises her iconic role as Punky Brewster in this continuation of the beloved sitcom about a spirited young girl raised by a foster parent.

Punky is now all grown up but barely keeping it together as a newly single mom of three when she decides to take in Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a kindred spirit in the foster system who just might help Punky rediscover her old self.