UK player indicted 2.25.21

A FORMER U-K BASKETBALL STAR FACES FEDERAL INDICTMENT...ACCUSED OF NOT REPORTING INCOME FROM PLAYING PRO OVERSEAS.

A former u-k basketball star faces federal indictment...accused of not reporting income from playing pro overseas.

L3: abc 36 news white income tax trouble for former uk star randolph morris accused of not reporting $1 ... prosecutors say randolph morris...seen here playing in china...failed to report more than 13-million dollars in income.

He's accused of submitting false income information to the kentucky department of revenue over a three-year period.... amounting to a 400- thousand dollar loss in tax revenue.

The former all s-e-c selection played at u-k from 2004-07.

Ots image:left pharmacist sentenced jeremy delk.jpg also sentenced