Meadowbrook fatal shooting 2.25.21

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
A MAN HAS DIED...EXACTLY ONE MONTH AFTER BEING SHOT NEAR A LEXINGTON PARK.

The coroner says 20-year-old kobe persley died from his wounds this morning, police say he was shot several times near meadowbrook park.

So far, no arrests.

Police say he is the city's sixth homicide victim this year.

