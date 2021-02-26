Unemployment offices 2.25.21

AFTER CLOSING EMPLOYMENT OFFICES FOR YEARS AS COST-CUTTING MEASURES.... STATE LAWMAKERS NOW ARE TRYING TO ENCOURAGE THEIR REOPENING.

After closing employment offices for years as cost- cutting measures.... state lawmakers now are trying to encourage their reopening.

the political backlash from the dramatic increase in unemployment and the need for services brought on by the pandemic has fueled momentum for the proposal.

It would require the state labor cabinet to open an employment in 55 different cities if their counties had an unemployment rate about 5 percent.

Governor andy beshear has blamed some of the difficulties with meeting unemployment needs on prior legislatures and their funding cuts.

He's asked for money to reopen many centers and better staff them.

rep.

D.j.

Johnson (d) owensboro "let's give them all the tools we possibly can legislatively so we don't impede them from doing what your bill wants to do."

lawmakers also are considering adding a clause that would require the offices to close again if jobless rates fell below certain levels.