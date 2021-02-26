Jackson County Board of Commissioners hold public hearing on OHA risk level guidance

"gove testimonies on governor kate brown and the oregon health authorities risk level restrictions for covid-19.

Residents were able to say if they were in support, opposition or neutral to the restrictions listed on the o-h-a's guidance chart.

Jackson county board of commissioners say they're trying to advocate for a more balanced policy that works for everyone.

"we've taken comments and, and, you know, via phone call, email personal visits with, with folks all over the county.

And, you know, we always want to hear their concerns.

Uh, this is going to give those folks an opportunity to, again, air their concerns, but we're going to create the record that will then be sent to the policymakers in salem."

If you missed today's public hearing, you have until 5:00 p.m.

On monday to submit a written testimony to