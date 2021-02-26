Some Shasta County businesses open at limited capacity under red tier

The county moved into the red tier on Wednesday, which is good news for local businesses.

People in Shasta County are seeing red, but in a good way.

Now that shasta county has moved from the state's purple tier to the red tier?and coronavirus cases are dropping..

People can start visiting museums again.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at turtle bay.

How are they doing with the visitor limitations ana?

It looks like they're doing pretty well.

I saw a lot of smiling faces - excited to be able to go inside and check out the exhibits and displays.

Brady jones and his family were some of those excited to be back inside the museum.

But this was no ordinary visit for the jones'?especially for their young son mason.

Brady jones visited turtle bay museum this is actually his first visit here, things kind of started to shut down when he was born so this is actually his first experience to see all the fish, the ducks, and the wildlife.

So we're really excited that it's open./// larinda willard chief operating officer for turtle bay exploration park we are so excited to be open, just to have people inside our museum again and be able to see have the exhibitions that we have and be able to enjoy that experience turtle bay is asking you to make reservations before heading down for a visit.

But they will take walk-ins if their capacity allows it.

Turtle bay museum can accommodate about 140 people.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Turtle bay closed its museum area when shasta county moved into the purple tier