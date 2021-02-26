Thursday Throwback Shopping Spree

We look back at a Red Food Store shopping spree contest from 1987 where the contestant didn't really know what he was doing.

Leatherwood, who is retiring after 52 years in the grocery business here.

He started with red food stores all those years ago.

So we dug up this story from 1987 about a red food grocery contest.

Here is how the contestant did.

Coming up next on prime news at seven... we'll introduce you to our first responder of the month, and tell you how he's going above and beyond the call of duty.

But first...here's danielle with another look at your forecast.

Here's a live look from our c-h-i memorial camera in soddy daisy from the e-p-b fiber optics weather cam network.

"you're watching prime news at 7.

Your news now."

First responders