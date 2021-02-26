‘Not defending but…’: Maharashtra DGP responds to corruption in Police dept

Maharashtra DGP spoke on corruption in state’s revenue and police department.

Hemant Kumar Nagrale said that it is difficult to weed out 100% corruption.

“It is good that corruption cases are getting detected and registered.

It's not that there is corruption in only few departments.

I am not defending corruption, I’m saying that it is part of the system and it is very difficult to weed it out.

What we can do is find out maximum number of cases to deter any public servant from indulging into corruption.

We cannot weed out 100% corruption.” He added, “Number of officers working in a department also matters.

We take action after receiving complaints on corruption.” Watch the full video for more.