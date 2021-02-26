Roseburg motel fined after overcharging evacuees during wildfires

A roseburg motel is coming under fire... for overcharging wildfire evacuees who needed to stay there -- during last year's archie creek fire.

Now theye facing a huge fine from the oregon department of justice.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza joins us live to show us the impact this had on those evacuees.

Matt, renee --- state officials say the days inn motel you see right behind me was caught red handed price gouging during a statewide emergency.

Now, they have to pay a whopping 31 thousand dollars to the state.

I spoke to the woman who first realized things were off& and she says she hopes the owner finally learned his lesson.

Trt: 1:39 00:00 take lower when the archie creek fire started last september, idleyld trading post owner and manager trinity barney first priority was to make sure all of her employees had a safe place to stay.

00:10 trinity barney, owner/manager, idleyld trading post:?everything is going to chaos, we don know if our houses are still here if the store is standing, but i knew i could maybe help with that?

She called the days inn motel on garden valley blvd in roseburg to book rooms for those employees who had no where else to go.

But she was shocked when she heard the price: 300 dollars a night.

"i was then informed that was their prices, there was nothing they could do, they weren't allowed to change that."

With little in their pockets, she says her employees paid the motel anyway.?i had people crying, people are in the lobby not knowing where to go.

They didn know if the animals they left were there or alive?

Evita:?earlier today, i tried to book a room at the days inn --- to see how much it would cost for one night on average.

As you can see, they charge about 50 dollars a night.

A significant difference compared to what barney encountered back in september??i stay at hotels, i have family in the hotel business.

I can tell you that you have to get a really nice room in a very nice facility to charge more than 230 a night?

I reached out to the owner of the motel, devon kumar, who said he didnt know what i was talking about.

But according to court documents, he's already agreed to pay more than five thousand dollars for next six months to get the fine paid in full.

And, he already paid nearly five thousand dollars in refunds to at least 31 evacuees who stayed there& including some of barney employees.?i think it a tough lesson learned but i hope it a lesson that sticks?

Last week, governor kate brown put out a reminder that price gouging in oregon is illegal& in response to the snow storms in the northern part of the state.

Theye asking people to call the consumer protection hotline if they believe they are being overcharged at a business for the wrong reasons.

Live in roseburg evita garza