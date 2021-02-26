Austin falls to Hoover

Max cohan - on the road to the final four -- regional title games continued at wallace state in cullman thursday -- for the austin black bears -- a dismal day of three- point shooting and a hoover team with only one loss on its record proved to be too much to overcome... austin can't get past hoover, fall 61-25 early on -- it was clear that hoover had the advantage...the bucs opened the game on a 16-2 run...jada knight's unassisted bucket here helped hoover record 22 fast break points in the first half...knight also recorded two first-half steals, keeping the the ball moving for hoover..

Austin would turn the ball over 13 times in the first -- 27 times in total, leading to coast-to-coast buckets like this one...offense was a major area of concern for austin -- tashanti watkins deep ball here is the only one they'd record all day on 17 attempts.

Hoover didn't allow a single point in the third quarter and only five in the fourth leading for all but 10 seconds of the game-- easily clinching the 7-a regional title with a dominating 61-25 win..

After the loss, austin head coach bruce hamilton said his team is going to need to get more physical in the future.

Bruce hamilton -- austin head coach "hoover is very physical, very fast, they defend well, they rotate well and you can't, you know you can't be uncertain with what you're doing, and i think we learned a lot in this game and i think it's definitely something we can take forward in the future, for sure."."

While this is the end of the road for austin -- both falkville and sheffield will have their chance to punch tickets to the final four as they both faceoff with hatton for the 2-a title on friday...reportin g at wallace state, max cohan, waay 31 sports...