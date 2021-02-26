Magnolia Film Festival goes virtual; reschedules drive-in

The Magnolia Independent Film Festival will conduct a drive-in on Saturday, March 6.

Independent film festival in starkville is taking to different screens for some events and heading outside to conclude.

Wtva alexis jones is live in starkville where employees are making sure people are safe while they watch films. i'm at mississippi horse park where the magnolia independent film festival will hold a drive in theatre next saturday.

But this isn't the only change you will have to see a number of independent films during the festival..

"it's a great opportunity for people to have an experience that's safe with covid and still be able to not only support the film industry, but support mississippi and mississippi arts."

Festival director, bailey berry said she usually hosts the magnolia independent film festival inside a starkville theater.

This year, berry said they will host a drive through event.

Nat: "the screen for the for the drive in will be right here at barn three."

Standup: after you park in front of barn 3, berry said you just need to turn on the radio and watch the films from the comfort of your car.

Vo: berry said tickets are limited.

Employees are only selling 70 this year.

But if you can't make it to the drive through, don't worry.

You can watch over 40 films during the magnolia virtual fest on march 13th.

Sot: "so while it might not be as personal or face to face, we think it's an experience that anyone and everyone can enjoy."

The drive through festival is on march 6th.

If you will like more information on both events, you can head to magnolia-film- fest dot com.

We will also have this link on our website, wtva dot com.

