Balakot air strike: The fallout | Where is Masood Azhar now? | Oneindia News

India undertook daring air strikes deep within Pakistan territory on February 26, 2019, to eliminate terror camps days after 40 Indian jawans were martyred in a terror attack by the Pakistan based JeM.

What was the fallout of the air strike and where is JeM chief Masood Azhar now?

