OWLS DOUBLE UP FOR MCDONALDS ALL-AMERICAN NOMINATIONS

Announcer says "now, from the jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with cameron derby."

We told you yesterday about nate bittle making the mcdonalds all-american team, well now some incoming stars for oit women's basketball want in on that party.

Both jadence clifton and shelby blodgett have been nominated to be 2021 mcdonalds all-americans.

These two are part of one of the most decorated incoming freshman classes in program history at oit.

We have actually already introduced you to jadence clifton.

We talked to clifton back when she signed with oit.

The girl can shoot.

Let's just say that.

She averaged 25 points a game while shooting 54 percent from the floor in high school.

Blodgett averaged a double-double in high