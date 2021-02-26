1 dead after rollover crash on N. Belt Highway

Following a fatal car accident this afternoon in st.

Joseph.

Police say the victim was in her 20s but are releasing no other information about her at this time.

They say her vehicle was the only one involved in the wreck that happened at the intersection of belt highway and beck road around 4 o'clock this afternoon..

(sot sgt.

James tonn/st.

Joseph police: "from what we know so far, is the vehicle was southbound on the belt.

Entered the northbound lanes.

Hit a concrete pillar for a street light, overturned in the intersection of belt and beck.

A single occupant."

) police continue to investigate the accident to determine its cause.