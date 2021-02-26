West Vigo Fountain Central

Welcome back..

You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season and right now that's the case for the west vigo boys basketball team... the vikings have won six of their last seven..

The vikings host fountain central... the mustangs didn't get the memo to not bring anything weak up against west vigo senior gabe newhouse....he had six blocks, he says get that shot out of here...newhouse also had 18 points and 19 rebounds... uh-mar-e holman nice take and bucket for the vikings....west vigo up 16 in the fourth quarter... freshman zeke tanoos later baseline somehow gets the tear drop to go in....... west vigo wins 51-41...vikings