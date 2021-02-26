Baylor Wins State Wrestling Title

Hit the mat in the state wrestling finals thursday.

Baylor was the favorite.

=== in the 145 pound weight class, the red raiders garrison dendy staying undefeated... pins father ryan's ben stigamier in a thrilling match.

=== next up in 152, mccallie's emory taylor slams down christian brother's evan anthony... taylor wins the 7-5 decision for his fourth straight state title.

=== a bloody matchup in 170, mccallie's alex whitworth puts down battle ground's jack revere.

Whitworth got the victory.

=== baylor pulled away to win the team title.

Mccallie finished fourth.