Baylor Wins State Wrestling Title
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNDuration: 0 shares 3 views
Baylor Wins State Wrestling Title
Hit the mat in the state wrestling finals thursday.
Baylor was the favorite.
=== in the 145 pound weight class, the red raiders garrison dendy staying undefeated... pins father ryan's ben stigamier in a thrilling match.
=== next up in 152, mccallie's emory taylor slams down christian brother's evan anthony... taylor wins the 7-5 decision for his fourth straight state title.
=== a bloody matchup in 170, mccallie's alex whitworth puts down battle ground's jack revere.
Whitworth got the victory.
=== baylor pulled away to win the team title.
Mccallie finished fourth.