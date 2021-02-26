Warriors ground Eagles to open WHAC Tournament

13-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team began its quest for its third consecutive Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Tournament title as the number two seed Thursday evening as they defeated seventh-seeded Cornerstone University 73-37 inside the Schaefer Center.

Switching gears to the college game now...as we start to close out february... the best time for college basketball starts to near...conference tournaments begin..

And march madness is nearly upon us... the horizon league tourney began today..

And in the naia... so did the whac tournament...we head over to the schaefer center... 13th ranked and second seeded indiana tech women hosting cornerstone tonight...warriors held a 15 point halftime lead... and kept their foot on the gas to start the third... first... alexis hill finds eileen salisbury... ring her up for three...next time down the floor... they go right back to the hot hand... salisbury... cash money on the transition triple..

She had nine..

Tech starts the third on an eight-oh run...and they never looked back... later in the quarter... erika foy finds a cutting emma tuominen for two of her game high 15 points..

She had 10 boards as well..

It's a 25 point game... but they weren't done there... off the tipped pass... taya andrews gets this shot to go off glass... 11 points for the former bishop dwenger saint... and then... you're gonna see laney steckler join the fun... nine points for the former carroll charger off the bench...warriors roll 73-37... they will host siena heights saturday at