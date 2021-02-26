Illinois Moves Expands to Phase 1B+

Covid-19 vaccine the vaccination date book opening up for a whole new vulnerable group.

44news reporter valerie lyons shows us how our local illinois communities will be impacted.

More illinoisans are now eligible to roll up their sleeves -- dr. ezike: "i know there are many millions of you waiting to get vaccinated."

As the state enters phase 1b plus of vaccine administration -- "we will open vaccine eligibility to individuals with specific preexisting conditions."

It's an expansion of the current 1b phase -- that will now include those with high- risk medical conditions including -- cancer -- heart conditions -- pulmonary diseases -- diabetes and pregnancy -- governor pritzker said in a statement thursday -- as vaccine eligibility expands across the country "...it vital that the most medically vulnerable like those with heart disease, lung disease and cancer have access to the vaccine, regardless of their age."

The expansion includes those 16 and older with disabilities or underlying conditions who were not covered in previous categories -- but just because eligiblity has expanded statewide -- it does not mean every local health department in the state will be moving forward -- many communities still have limited vaccine supply and are waiting for more doses to become available -- dr. ezike: "we do have a unique situation where vaccines are being administered as they are being manufactured.

The truth is that there is a limited supply of vaccine but over the next few months more and more doses will be making their way to illinois."

But the state expects to receive an average of 100,000 vaccine doses per day by mid march -- and if the johnson and johnson vaccine gets fda approval -- another 100 million doses are expected to be delivered nationwide -- which the governor's office hopes will help ramp up vaccination efforts across the state -- and there's no word yet on when our southern illinois communities will move to the latest phase --