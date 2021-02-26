Dons take first Horizon League win over Cleveland State

Powered by a pair of second half goals, the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team defeated Cleveland State 3-2 on Thursday (Feb.
25) afternoon at the Plex South.
Three Mastodons earned a goal apiece.
1-22 record... final stop tonight comes at the plex purdue fort wayne women's soccer with their home opener today against cleveland state...lorah pund stellar in net all afternoon... here she is in the first half with one of her nine saves....but it was the vikings striking first today... 17th minute... kathryn ramicone gets taken down in the box... ref awards a p-k for cleveland state... and christina trickett steps up and buries it top right corner... puts c-s-u up one... but the dons would answer... 20th minute... that's number 20... kailyn wade... her second goal of the season ties things up...and the dons... hang on to win this one... 3-2 the final..
