Indiana Tech cruises past Aquinas in WHAC Tournament opener

The Indiana Tech men's basketball team jumped out to an early double digit lead on their way to a 90-75 victory over Aquinas to open WHAC Tournament play.

Staying at the schaefer center... tech men also getting the two seed..

They're hosting aquinas tonight to open whac tourney play..and the warriors got going early in this one... cory mckinney drives and kicks to max perez... he is pure on the corner trey... game high 18 points from the freshman... make it a five point tech lead..later in the quarter... rog stein... gets a mouse in the house... and he takes advantage... two of his 13 points..

You can make it a nine point warrior lead...and they weren't done..

Fastbreak opportunity once again... grant smith..

Hit that big shot on sunday..

This one a little more routine..

Stops..

Pops..

Buries the three..

He had 11... puts the warriors up 14 early...all tech starters score in double figures... that's mckinney with three of his 14...warriors roll 90-75... they'll host concordia ann arbor