Jewish holiday of Purim begins Thursday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday night marks the first night of the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Purim commemorates the events that took place in the book of esther.

Temple beth israel president, betty taylor, says purim is like mardi gras, passover, and halloween all in one.

Usually the temple has a purim carnvial, but they're limiting access this year due to covid.

Taylor says even though the carnival is closed, you can still celebrate at home.

"dress up in costumes, make some hamantaschen, put together a food package to give to your neighbor or someone you know in need and just celebrate and have joy, dance, read the book of esther