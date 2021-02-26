Belgreen advances to first final four since 1994

WAAY 31's Max Cohan shows us the effort that got the Bulldogs back to the state semi-final for the first time in more than 25 years.

Have come to an end here at wallace state.

But belgreen's is not one of them.

The team is advancing to the state semi-final for the first time since 1994 thanks to a great day of shooting from the field..

The bulldogs came out looking to score anyway they could...and it seemed to work out for them...the team was over 50 percent from the field in the first half -- but the talented pickens county squad would hold tight -- only trailing by seven after the first two periods...but belgreen would only improve on that in the second half -- scout bragwell had 8 points in the first and 16 in the second -- finishing the game 6 of 8 from behind the arc...the team would finish at exactly 50 percent from deep and over 60 percent from the field...with a late lead and no shot clock -- will bonner, who was a problem for pickens county all night -- was able to dribble out the clock and celebrate the win...advancing to the final four for the first time in more than 25 years coach marty cooper says hes incredibly proud of his guys and happy for the community.

Marty cooper -- belgreen head coach "being 1a, we're a small school, but we're really a small school kinda out in the middle of nowhere, and our community, i'm really happy, i mean i've coached for 30 years, i'm happy for our community, i'm happy for our kids."

The bulldogs seminfinal matchup is scheduled for march 2nd at bill harris arena in birmingham...reporting at wallace state, max cohan, waay 31 sports.